Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Analysts expect that Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Salarius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Salarius Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.47) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Salarius Pharmaceuticals.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 77.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 25,992 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 502.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 71,260 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLRX opened at $0.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.44. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.42.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

