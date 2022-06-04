Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.28 Million

Analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) will report $10.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.10 million. Sensus Healthcare posted sales of $5.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full year sales of $41.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.50 million to $45.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $48.91 million, with estimates ranging from $44.30 million to $53.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.91. Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 62.07% and a return on equity of 31.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

SRTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, May 6th.

In other Sensus Healthcare news, Director William H. Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $75,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 325,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,951.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 50,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $512,292.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,056 shares of company stock worth $1,142,438. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRTS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 20.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SRTS opened at $8.73 on Friday. Sensus Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96. The stock has a market cap of $145.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.46.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a SRT-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

