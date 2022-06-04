Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Smith Micro Software posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 58.25%. The firm had revenue of $12.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.38 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMSI shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on Smith Micro Software from $9.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Smith Micro Software from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith Micro Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Dawson James decreased their target price on Smith Micro Software from $11.40 to $8.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.89.

Shares of SMSI stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.65. 162,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,489. Smith Micro Software has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $6.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 29.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. It offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

