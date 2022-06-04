Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $135.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) to announce sales of $135.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $132.80 million to $139.10 million. Tivity Health posted sales of $120.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full year sales of $552.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $541.19 million to $565.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $613.20 million, with estimates ranging from $596.01 million to $636.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Tivity Health had a return on equity of 75.94% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

TVTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research lowered Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tivity Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tivity Health from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 15.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 873,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,095,000 after acquiring an additional 118,518 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the 1st quarter valued at $1,109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,524,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,037,000 after purchasing an additional 41,830 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TVTY opened at $32.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.30. Tivity Health has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $32.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

