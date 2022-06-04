Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Will Announce Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.57. Zions Bancorporation, National Association posted earnings of $2.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $6.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $7.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.11 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS.

ZION has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.91.

In other news, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $38,616.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,003.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James R. Abbott purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.03 per share, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,663.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 369,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,846,000 after buying an additional 10,804 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,726,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $56.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.29. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 24.76%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, April 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

