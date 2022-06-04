Zacks: Analysts Expect Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) to Post -$0.16 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Akerna’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Akerna posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Akerna will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.73). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Akerna.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.52). Akerna had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 207.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS.

KERN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners cut Akerna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital cut Akerna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Akerna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Akerna from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akerna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

KERN stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.43. 346,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,308. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.62. Akerna has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $5.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Akerna in the third quarter valued at $84,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Akerna by 99.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 19,659 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Akerna in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Akerna by 28.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Akerna by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 19,450 shares during the period. 11.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

