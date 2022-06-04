Zacks: Analysts Expect Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arko’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.16. Arko reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arko will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arko.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Arko had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 32.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARKO. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Arko in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arko during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Arko during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Arko during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Arko during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arko during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARKO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.92. 249,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,878. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Arko has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Arko’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

