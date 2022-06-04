Zacks: Analysts Expect ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) to Announce -$0.02 EPS

Analysts expect that ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ATN International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). ATN International reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 115.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ATN International will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.08 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). ATN International had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $172.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on ATNI shares. StockNews.com raised ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BWS Financial decreased their target price on ATN International from $85.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in ATN International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ATN International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ATN International by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,211,000 after buying an additional 23,324 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ATN International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ATN International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATN International stock opened at $44.13 on Friday. ATN International has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $49.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.22 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.86%.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

