Zacks: Analysts Expect Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.29 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avient’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27 billion. Avient posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avient will report full year sales of $5.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Avient had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Avient by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Avient by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 42,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.68. Avient has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $61.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.40%.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

