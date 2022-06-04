Zacks: Analysts Expect BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) to Announce -$1.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAIGet Rating) will report earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.95) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.35). BioXcel Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.50) to ($3.39). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($4.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.05) to ($1.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BioXcel Therapeutics.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAIGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BTAI shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $134.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $125.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioXcel Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 83,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 16,461 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 232.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 54,562 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 38.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 19,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $586,000. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $11.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,850. The company has a market capitalization of $312.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.77. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $39.00.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

