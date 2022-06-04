Zacks: Analysts Expect Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Calix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Calix reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calix will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.64 million. Calix had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 11.66%. Calix’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Calix from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.73.

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $1,348,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 751,250 shares in the company, valued at $30,027,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $499,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Calix in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Calix by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Calix in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Calix by 865.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Calix in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALX stock opened at $38.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.71. Calix has a 1-year low of $32.56 and a 1-year high of $80.95.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

