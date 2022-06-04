Zacks: Analysts Expect Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) to post $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Canaan’s earnings. Canaan reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 89.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Canaan will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.70 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Canaan.

Get Canaan alerts:

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $342.80 million for the quarter. Canaan had a net margin of 39.61% and a return on equity of 76.66%.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Canaan from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

CAN traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $3.67. 1,504,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,019,888. The firm has a market cap of $686.07 million, a PE ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 3.95. Canaan has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $11.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.07.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canaan by 10.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,753,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after acquiring an additional 160,010 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Canaan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Canaan in the third quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Canaan in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canaan in the third quarter worth $168,000. 13.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canaan (Get Rating)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canaan (CAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.