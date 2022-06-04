Zacks: Analysts Expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to Post $0.82 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Community Bank System posted earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Community Bank System.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $160.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.

CBU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $130,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,741.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Levy sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $67,295.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,954 shares of company stock worth $863,095 over the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,943,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,203,000 after acquiring an additional 50,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,382,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,727,000 after purchasing an additional 51,693 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,037,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,486,000 after purchasing an additional 647,871 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,173,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,312,000 after purchasing an additional 42,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 945,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,604,000 after purchasing an additional 42,285 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBU stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.17. The company had a trading volume of 175,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,413. Community Bank System has a 1 year low of $62.08 and a 1 year high of $81.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is presently 51.04%.

About Community Bank System (Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Bank System (CBU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.