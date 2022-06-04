Zacks: Analysts Expect CorMedix Inc. (NYSE:CRMD) to Post -$0.20 EPS

Analysts expect CorMedix Inc. (NYSE:CRMD – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CorMedix’s earnings. CorMedix posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CorMedix will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.63) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CorMedix.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CorMedix to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

CorMedix stock remained flat at $$3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 364,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.90. CorMedix has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $8.38.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath/Neutrolin, a novel anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, total parenteral nutrition, and oncology.

