Zacks: Analysts Expect ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ENDRA Life Sciences’ earnings. ENDRA Life Sciences reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ENDRA Life Sciences.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NDRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ENDRA Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on ENDRA Life Sciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of NDRA stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.51. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 60.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 132,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ENDRA Life Sciences by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ENDRA Life Sciences by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 11,678 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for improving the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood in the body for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

