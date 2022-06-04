Zacks: Analysts Expect MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) to Announce $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) to report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. MiX Telematics posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.44 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MiX Telematics.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MIXT shares. Raymond James cut their target price on MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on MiX Telematics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

MIXT stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.84 million, a P/E ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.33. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $16.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is 46.34%.

In related news, EVP Catherine J. Lewis sold 69,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $34,191.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Jacobs purchased 190,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $76,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,744,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,497,830. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 9,004,900 shares of company stock worth $4,305,930 and sold 189,230 shares worth $92,723. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in MiX Telematics by 62.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MiX Telematics by 24.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MiX Telematics by 1,436.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 11,837 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MiX Telematics by 157.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,656 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MiX Telematics during the first quarter valued at $175,000.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

