Zacks: Analysts Expect National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) to Announce $0.81 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for National Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. National Bankshares posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow National Bankshares.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. National Bankshares had a net margin of 38.29% and a return on equity of 11.16%.

NKSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Bankshares in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on National Bankshares in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ NKSH traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $32.73. 4,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,045. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.81. National Bankshares has a 52-week low of $31.42 and a 52-week high of $39.19.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

