Zacks: Analysts Expect NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $119.02 Million

Equities analysts expect NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) to post $119.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for NerdWallet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $112.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $123.01 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NerdWallet will report full-year sales of $499.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $494.60 million to $508.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $606.49 million, with estimates ranging from $581.40 million to $620.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NerdWallet.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $129.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.28 million.

NRDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on NerdWallet from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NerdWallet from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on NerdWallet from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NerdWallet from $17.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NerdWallet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.93.

In related news, insider Kevin Yuann sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $28,473.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen acquired 13,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $156,286.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 84,900 shares of company stock valued at $852,925. Company insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in NerdWallet during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in NerdWallet during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in NerdWallet during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in NerdWallet during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in NerdWallet during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. 49.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NRDS opened at $11.72 on Friday. NerdWallet has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $34.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.14.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

