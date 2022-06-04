Zacks: Analysts Expect Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $58.14 Million

Analysts forecast that Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) will announce $58.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Riskified’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.00 million to $59.40 million. Riskified reported sales of $55.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Riskified will report full year sales of $255.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $254.00 million to $256.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $314.63 million, with estimates ranging from $304.80 million to $321.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Riskified.
Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a negative net margin of 69.08%. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.90 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSKD. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,842,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $470,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:RSKD opened at $5.17 on Friday. Riskified has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $40.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.93 million and a P/E ratio of -2.04.
Riskified Company Profile (Get Rating)
Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Riskified (RSKD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Riskified (RSKD)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.