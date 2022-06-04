Zacks: Analysts Expect Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.80 Million

Equities analysts expect that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS – Get Rating) will post $4.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Senseonics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.90 million to $7.90 million. Senseonics reported sales of $3.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Senseonics will report full year sales of $21.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $33.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $45.74 million, with estimates ranging from $32.30 million to $68.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Senseonics.

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 million. Senseonics had a negative return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 253.64%.

Shares of NYSE SENS opened at $1.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.48. The firm has a market cap of $537.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.82. Senseonics has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.58.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

