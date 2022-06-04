Zacks: Analysts Expect SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) will report ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.20). SmileDirectClub reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SmileDirectClub.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $151.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.20 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. SmileDirectClub’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on SDC. Loop Capital cut SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SmileDirectClub from $2.30 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.63.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 100,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $200,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the first quarter worth $27,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 11.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SDC opened at $1.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.30. SmileDirectClub has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $11.02.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile (Get Rating)

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SmileDirectClub (SDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.