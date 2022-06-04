Zacks: Analysts Expect SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $366.03 Million

Equities analysts expect SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) to report sales of $366.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for SunPower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $345.00 million to $421.90 million. SunPower reported sales of $308.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SunPower will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $350.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.56 million. SunPower had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. The business’s revenue was up 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPWR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunPower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group raised shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of SunPower in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.62.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in SunPower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $563,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SunPower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in SunPower by 262.8% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 33,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 24,212 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in SunPower by 86.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 198,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 91,578 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in SunPower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,660,000. Institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $18.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.53 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.79. SunPower has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $34.61.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

