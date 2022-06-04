Zacks: Analysts Expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) to Post $1.12 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Sysco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.15. Sysco reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sysco will report full-year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Argus raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of SYY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,536,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,560. Sysco has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The company has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 96.91%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $6,451,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,609,022. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,318 shares of company stock valued at $11,054,558. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 8,046.2% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,741 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

