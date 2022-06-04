Zacks: Analysts Expect Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) will post $1.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the lowest is $0.84. Texas Roadhouse posted earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $4.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $5.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $987.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.62 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on TXRH. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $112.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.10.

In other news, Director James R. Zarley purchased 7,069 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.56 per share, with a total value of $498,788.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,788.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis Warfield acquired 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $223,906.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 13,556 shares of company stock worth $961,498. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at $435,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at $3,253,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at $5,786,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at $773,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXRH traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.14. 896,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $68.58 and a one year high of $102.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 50.14%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

