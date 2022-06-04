Zacks: Analysts Expect The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Will Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Analysts expect that The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.36 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Timken’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. Timken reported earnings per share of $1.37 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Timken will report full-year earnings of $5.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $6.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Timken.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TKR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Timken from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Timken in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.10.

Timken stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,398. Timken has a twelve month low of $55.32 and a twelve month high of $89.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 25.41%.

In other Timken news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $171,285.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,257.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total value of $570,089.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,400.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Timken in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Timken in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

