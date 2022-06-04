Zacks: Analysts Expect UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts forecast that UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for UGI’s earnings. UGI reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UGI will report full-year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $2.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow UGI.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. UGI had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter.

UGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UGI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Shares of NYSE UGI traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,310. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.48. UGI has a 12 month low of $33.04 and a 12 month high of $48.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

In related news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $4,447,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 429,734 shares in the company, valued at $18,203,532.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UGI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 22.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,272,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,096,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645,809 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,424,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,249,000 after purchasing an additional 522,707 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 3,725,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,035,000 after purchasing an additional 119,299 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,131,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,562,000 after purchasing an additional 307,930 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 2.6% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,779,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,671,000 after purchasing an additional 69,705 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UGI Company Profile (Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

