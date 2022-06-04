Zacks: Analysts Expect Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) will report sales of $38.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vericel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.01 million and the lowest is $37.59 million. Vericel reported sales of $39.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full-year sales of $184.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $181.88 million to $186.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $228.37 million, with estimates ranging from $220.40 million to $233.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Vericel had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $36.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VCEL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Vericel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

In other Vericel news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 900 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $27,846.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,888. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Vericel by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vericel by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Vericel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vericel by 4.5% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.32. Vericel has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $68.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -108.96 and a beta of 1.97.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

