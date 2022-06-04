Zacks: Analysts Expect WW International, Inc. (NYSE:WW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $284.05 Million

Equities analysts expect WW International, Inc. (NYSE:WW – Get Rating) to report $284.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for WW International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $280.55 million to $287.20 million. WW International posted sales of $311.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WW International will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WW International.

Get WW International alerts:

WW International (NYSE:WW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $297.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.80 million.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WW International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

WW International stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.23. WW International has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13.

About WW International (Get Rating)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WW International (WW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.