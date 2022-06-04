Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) will post $72.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AvidXchange’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $71.95 million to $73.79 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AvidXchange will report full-year sales of $305.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $304.40 million to $306.39 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $365.52 million, with estimates ranging from $360.50 million to $369.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AvidXchange.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported -0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.11 by -0.15. The company had revenue of 69.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 66.06 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvidXchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AvidXchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 17.06.

In other news, insider Michael Praeger bought 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 7.11 per share, for a total transaction of 494,145.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in AvidXchange by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 80.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the first quarter worth $150,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 102.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the first quarter worth $139,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AvidXchange stock opened at 9.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 8.32 and its 200 day moving average price is 11.48. AvidXchange has a twelve month low of 5.95 and a twelve month high of 27.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

AvidXchange Company Profile (Get Rating)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AvidXchange (AVDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.