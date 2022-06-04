Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.23 Million

Brokerages predict that Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) will announce $85.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $86.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $83.80 million. Banc of California posted sales of $64.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full-year sales of $345.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $338.80 million to $353.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $378.33 million, with estimates ranging from $361.50 million to $400.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.29. Banc of California had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $82.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BANC. Raymond James lowered Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Banc of California from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stephens upped their target price on Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banc of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banc of California currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 5.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 273,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 13,124 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 247.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after buying an additional 245,893 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 5.0% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,181,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANC opened at $18.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.50. Banc of California has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.79%.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

