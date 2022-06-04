Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) to Post -$0.65 EPS

Brokerages predict that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.65) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.81) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Eos Energy Enterprises posted earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full-year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($1.93). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.50). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eos Energy Enterprises.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.29). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 317.81% and a negative net margin of 1,921.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EOSE shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of EOSE stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.60. 2,116,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,343,906. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.57. Eos Energy Enterprises has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $21.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.30.

In other news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo acquired 70,000 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,217.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 451.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.