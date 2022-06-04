Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) will announce $1.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. Iron Mountain posted sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full year sales of $5.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 6,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $348,891.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,189 shares of company stock worth $2,355,681. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth about $265,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $487,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 15.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 95,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $53.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. Iron Mountain has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.07 and a 200 day moving average of $49.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 161.44%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

