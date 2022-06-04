Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). MediaAlpha reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2,000%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MediaAlpha.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MAX shares. Citigroup cut shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

In related news, insider Patrick Ryan Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $110,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 34,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,012.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAX. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in MediaAlpha during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAX traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.71. 262,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average of $14.19. MediaAlpha has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $47.00.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

