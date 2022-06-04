Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.80 Million

Equities analysts predict that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS – Get Rating) will report sales of $4.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Senseonics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.90 million and the highest is $7.90 million. Senseonics posted sales of $3.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Senseonics will report full year sales of $21.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $33.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $45.74 million, with estimates ranging from $32.30 million to $68.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Senseonics.

Get Senseonics alerts:

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Senseonics had a net margin of 253.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 million.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Senseonics to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of SENS opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $537.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.48. Senseonics has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $4.58.

Senseonics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Senseonics (SENS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.