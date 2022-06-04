Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $558.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) to post sales of $558.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $552.71 million and the highest is $565.18 million. Chefs’ Warehouse reported sales of $422.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will report full year sales of $2.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chefs’ Warehouse.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $512.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.92 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CL King boosted their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.17.

In related news, CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,635. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 49.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 25.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter worth about $160,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHEF opened at $35.41 on Friday. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $39.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 93.19 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.71.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

