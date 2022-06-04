Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to Post $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zumiez’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.50. Zumiez reported earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full-year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $5.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $6.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zumiez.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $220.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.28 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

In other news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $371,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,594 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,258 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,947 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.16. 981,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,374. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.57. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $27.73 and a 52-week high of $55.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.15.

Zumiez Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zumiez (ZUMZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.