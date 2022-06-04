Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) to report $77.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.62 million to $93.62 million. Alithya Group posted sales of $61.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full year sales of $339.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $334.09 million to $344.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $386.51 million, with estimates ranging from $376.75 million to $396.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alithya Group.
ALYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Alithya Group from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.
Shares of Alithya Group stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. Alithya Group has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $3.36. The company has a market cap of $211.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.53.
Alithya Group Company Profile
Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.
