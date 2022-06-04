Zacks: Brokerages Expect BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) will announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BlackRock Capital Investment’s earnings. BlackRock Capital Investment reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.35 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BlackRock Capital Investment.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 115.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.18 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BKCC shares. TheStreet downgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock Capital Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKCC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.09. The company had a trading volume of 409,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,407. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $4.47. The stock has a market cap of $301.47 million, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.97%.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

