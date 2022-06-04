Zacks: Brokerages Expect CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $49.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.82 million and the lowest is $48.80 million. CrossFirst Bankshares reported sales of $48.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full year sales of $200.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $198.40 million to $202.66 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $216.64 million, with estimates ranging from $214.90 million to $219.73 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $48.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.12 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 35.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CFB shares. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 389.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 171,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,583,000 after purchasing an additional 32,808 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 37.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. 49.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CFB opened at $13.32 on Friday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $661.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.89.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

