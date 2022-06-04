Zacks: Brokerages Expect Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) to Post $0.20 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) to announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Guild’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Guild reported earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guild will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Guild.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. Guild had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 21.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS.

GHLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Guild in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Guild from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guild presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guild during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Guild during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Guild by 304.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Guild by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Guild in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

GHLD traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.74. 7,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,641. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.42. Guild has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $16.35.

About Guild (Get Rating)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

