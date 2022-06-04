Zacks: Brokerages Expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to Announce $1.15 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.16. Koppers reported earnings of $1.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Koppers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $459.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koppers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

KOP stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.86 and a 200-day moving average of $28.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Koppers has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $37.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Koppers’s payout ratio is currently 5.60%.

In other news, Director Xudong Feng sold 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $59,219.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $29,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Koppers by 122.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Koppers by 80.7% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Koppers by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Koppers by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

