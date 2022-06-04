Zacks: Brokerages Expect Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.46 Million

Brokerages forecast that Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) will post $39.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Planet Labs PBC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.70 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will report full-year sales of $180.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $178.50 million to $182.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $259.62 million, with estimates ranging from $252.76 million to $267.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Planet Labs PBC.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $37.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.95 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Labs PBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Planet Labs PBC stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27. Planet Labs PBC has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

