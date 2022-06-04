Zacks: Brokerages Expect Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Porch Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.22). Porch Group reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Porch Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.56). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.39). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Porch Group.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 21.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on Porch Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Porch Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.62.

In other Porch Group news, Director Sean Davis Kell purchased 10,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $49,988.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,820 shares in the company, valued at $49,988.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matt Ehrlichman purchased 273,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $999,648.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,591,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,103,316.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 288,948 shares of company stock worth $1,068,137 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRCH. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth about $94,574,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Porch Group by 77.7% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,345,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,961,000 after buying an additional 3,648,071 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Porch Group by 146.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,994,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,311,000 after buying an additional 2,970,655 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Porch Group by 70.9% during the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,503,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,950,000 after buying an additional 1,453,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Porch Group by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,012,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,594. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.07. Porch Group has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

