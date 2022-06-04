Zacks: Brokerages Expect ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) to Announce $0.17 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ProPhase Labs’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. ProPhase Labs reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 288.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ProPhase Labs will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ProPhase Labs.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.29. ProPhase Labs had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $47.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.31 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProPhase Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of ProPhase Labs from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ProPhase Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 354.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in ProPhase Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ProPhase Labs has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.18.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th.

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

