Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.12). Sumo Logic posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.09 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 51.30% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SUMO. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.42.

SUMO stock opened at $8.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.43. The company has a market cap of $929.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 2.29. Sumo Logic has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48.

In related news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $59,340.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sumo Logic by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,572,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,820,000 after buying an additional 1,012,961 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 721,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,635,000 after buying an additional 431,185 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,459,000 after purchasing an additional 681,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

