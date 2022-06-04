Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) to Sell

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Loop Industries Inc. is a technology company. It created a revolutionary process which decouples plastic from fossil fuels, breaking down waste PET plastic to its base building blocks. Loop Industries Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Get Loop Industries alerts:

Separately, Raymond James set a $19.50 price objective on shares of Loop Industries and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of LOOP stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $264.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.89. The company has a current ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 9.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Loop Industries has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $18.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Loop Industries during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Loop Industries by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 11,397 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Loop Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $518,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Loop Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

Loop Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as plastic bottles for water and carbonated soft drinks, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers, including carpets, clothing, and other polyester textiles.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Loop Industries (LOOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.