Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) to Strong Sell

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thermon Holding Corp. is engaged in providing engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for process industries, including energy, chemical processing and power generation. Products offered by the Company include heating cables, tubing bundles and control systems while services offered by it includes design optimization, engineering, installation and maintenance services. Its products provide an external heat source to pipes, vessels and instruments for the purposes of freeze protection, temperature and flow maintenance and environmental monitoring. Thermon Holding Corp. is based in San Marcos, Texas. “

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Thermon Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of Thermon Group stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. Thermon Group has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average is $16.78. The firm has a market cap of $517.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.34.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermon Group will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Thermon Group by 134.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermon Group in the first quarter worth $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Thermon Group in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Thermon Group by 69.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 112.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermon Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thermon Group (THR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.