Zacks Investment Research Lowers Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) to Sell

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Domo, Inc. designs and develops enterprise software. The Company offers a cloud-based executive management platform which gives users direct and real-time access to business information for industries including media and marketing, telecommunication, retail, travel and leisure, technology and financial services. Domo, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Domo from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen cut their price target on Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Domo from $88.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO traded down $1.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.92. 203,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,520. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.21. Domo has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $98.35. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 2.68.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $74.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Domo will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joy Driscoll Durling sold 1,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $100,259.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,393.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $175,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,053 shares of company stock worth $5,441,410. 10.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 1,609.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 67,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 63,374 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in Domo by 254.7% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 42,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 30,855 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Domo by 255.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 10,821 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in Domo by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 691,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,315,000 after buying an additional 186,844 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Domo by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

