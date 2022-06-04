Zacks Investment Research Lowers Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) to Sell

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Phreesia Inc. provides a patient intake management platform. The company’s SaaS platform engages patients in their care and provides a modern, consistent experience, while enabling healthcare organizations to optimize their staffing, boost profitability and enhance clinical care. Phreesia Inc. is based in New York. “
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PHR. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Phreesia from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Phreesia from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Phreesia from $51.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Phreesia from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.12.
Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $63.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.24 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 25.34% and a negative net margin of 55.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $66,726.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 115,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,739.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Phreesia in the 1st quarter worth about $516,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Phreesia by 229.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 57,316 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Phreesia by 266.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Phreesia by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,042,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the first quarter valued at about $998,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Phreesia Company Profile (Get Rating)
Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.
