Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) to Sell

Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tilly’s, Inc. is a specialty retailer in the action sports industry selling clothing, shoes and accessories. The Company distributes t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, shorts, pants, jeans, sweaters, swimwear, shoes and accessories for men, women and kids through its website. It sells denim apparel and cologne for guys, boys and juniors and apparel, footwear and accessories for juniors and girls under RSQ, Full Tilt, Blue Crown and Infamous brand names. Tilly’s, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TLYS. TheStreet cut shares of Tilly’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Tilly’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE:TLYS opened at $8.14 on Friday. Tilly's has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The company's 50 day moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $248.44 million, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.93.

Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Tilly's had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 36.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tilly's will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 4th quarter worth $6,948,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 1,527.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 430,021 shares in the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,755,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 377,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 849,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 331,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Tilly's Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

